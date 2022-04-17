Date;Location/Opponent;Time

3/26;@ South Point;11:00

3/29;@ Greenfield McClain;5:00

3/30;Chillicothe;5:00

3/31;@ Western;5:00

4/4;Southeastern;5:15

4/6;Unioto;5:15

4/8;@ Westfall;5:15

4/9;West Union;11:00

4/11;@ Adena;5:15

4/13;Huntington;5:15

4/18;Paint Valley;5:15

4/20;@ Zane Trace;5:15

4/22;@ Southeastern;5:15

4/25;@ Unioto;5:15

4/27;Westfall;5:15

4/28;@ North Adams;5:00

4/29;Adena;Home;5:15

5/2;@ Huntington;5:15

5/4;Paint Valley;Home;5:15

5/6;Zane Trace;Home;5:15

5/7;New Boston;12:00

