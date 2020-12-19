Date Location/Opponent Time

12/4 Minford 6:00

12/5 @ North Adams 6:00

12/8 @ Northwest 6:00

12/11 @ Oak Hill 6:00

12/12 Col. International 2:00

12/15 South Webster 6:00

12/18 @ Valley 6:00

12/19 West Union 6:00

12/22 Waverly 6:00

12/29 New Hope Christian 5:30

1/5 Ports. West 6:00

1/8 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

1/18 @ Minford 6:00

Date Location/Opponent Time

1/19 Northwest 6:00

1/22 Oak Hill 6:00

1/23 Green 6:00

1/26 @ South Webster 6:00

1/29 Valley 6:00

1/30 @ Western 2:00

* JVB/GBK/BBK

2/2 @ Waverly 6:00

2/5 @ P. West 6:00

2/9 Wheelersburg 6:00

Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments