Date Location/Opponent Time

8/20 Miami Trace 7:00

8/27 Johnstown-Monroe 7:30

9/3 @ Unioto 7:00

9/10 @ Chillicothe 7:00

9/17 @ Washington CH 7:00

9/24 @ Portsmouth West 7:00

10/1 Valley 7:00

10/8 @ Wheelersburg 7:00

10/15 Minford 7:00

10/22 @ Oak Hill 7:00

