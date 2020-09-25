Piketon’s home varsity football with Westfall was been canceled for Friday evening.

The Westfall Athletics Twitter account shared the following message on Friday afternoon just a little after 2 p.m.: “The Westfall Local School District administration has decided after extended conversation and consideration that it in the best interest for the health and safety of our student athletes to cancel tonight’s varsity game at Piketon High School. Pike County was recently upgraded to the red level of the Ohio Coronavirus Advisory Map. There is no make up date set for tonight’s game. Westfall is looking into finding an opponent to replace tonight’s game.”

Piketon High School Athletic Director Keith Dettwiller confirmed the cancelation.

The Redstreaks were trying to find a Saturday night game to play if another team is available.

