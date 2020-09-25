Piketon’s home varsity football with Westfall was been canceled for Friday evening.
The Westfall Athletics Twitter account shared the following message on Friday afternoon just a little after 2 p.m.: “The Westfall Local School District administration has decided after extended conversation and consideration that it in the best interest for the health and safety of our student athletes to cancel tonight’s varsity game at Piketon High School. Pike County was recently upgraded to the red level of the Ohio Coronavirus Advisory Map. There is no make up date set for tonight’s game. Westfall is looking into finding an opponent to replace tonight’s game.”
Piketon High School Athletic Director Keith Dettwiller confirmed the cancelation.
The Redstreaks were trying to find a Saturday night game to play if another team is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.