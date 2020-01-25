BOYS
Western 54, Clay 59
Piketon 40, Unioto 45
Eastern 26, Oak Hill 59
Chesapeake 68, Ironton 48
Peebles 73, Fayetteville 42
Fairland 75, Portsmouth 73 OT
South Webster 46, Minford 43
New Boston 66, Green 63
Valley 52, Northwest 40
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
BOYS
Western 54, Clay 59
Piketon 40, Unioto 45
Eastern 26, Oak Hill 59
Chesapeake 68, Ironton 48
Peebles 73, Fayetteville 42
Fairland 75, Portsmouth 73 OT
South Webster 46, Minford 43
New Boston 66, Green 63
Valley 52, Northwest 40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.