COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew and the U.S. Soccer Federation announced that the United States Men’s National Team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador will be held at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus on January 27 (ESPN networks, Univision networks) with kickoff time to be announced in the near future. With demand far exceeding capacity for the last three World Cup Qualifiers, U.S. Soccer will once again utilize a weighted random draw for tickets. Information on the ticket allocation process is available here.
“We are excited to once again welcome the U.S. Men’s National Team back to Columbus for a crucial World Cup Qualifying match,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “As demonstrated this past October, Columbus has time and time again, proven the ability to create an electric atmosphere, providing the United States with a significant home-field advantage. We’re grateful for the opportunity to host U.S. Soccer and again showcase the world-class facilities in Columbus.”
Columbus has hosted 11 World Cup Qualifiers since 2000, with the USA posting an 8-1-2 record during that span. The Stars and Stripes hold an all-time record of 9-1-3 across all competitions when playing in Columbus, dating back to a 2002 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica (October 11, 2000). 11 of those 13 contests have been FIFA World Cup qualification matches, famously including five consecutive matches against Mexico in the Hexagonal Round, with the U.S. winning the first four by a 2-0, “Dos a Cero,” score line. The match against El Salvador is set to be the second USMNT qualifying match at Lower.com Field in just three months, with the U.S. having defeated Costa Rica 2-1 earlier this year (October 13).
The contest is set to be the 26th encounter between the U.S. and El Salvador, with the Stars and Stripes boasting an all-time record of 18-1-6 in those matches, including an undefeated record of 5-0-4 in World Cup Qualifiers. The two sides most recently faced each other earlier this year in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, playing to a 0-0 draw at Estadio Cuscatlan (September 21) in San Salvador, El Salvador. The U.S. last hosted El Salvador in a friendly last year, defeating Los Cuscatlecos 6-0 at DRV PNK Stadium (December 9).
Columbus has additionally welcomed the U.S. Women’s National team, most recently hosting the first round of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup and an international friendly against Sweden (November 7, 2019) at Historic Crew Stadium.
Under the new qualifying format, a total of eight teams – increased from six in previous cycles – will compete in the Final Round, with the top three teams advancing to Qatar ’22. The fourth-place team will participate in an Intercontinental playoff for the last spot.
Lower.com Field has a capacity for more than 20,000 supporters and includes a 220,000 square-foot canopy that will cover all supporters during the match, providing shelter from weather conditions throughout the season. The Nordecke, the stadium’s supporters’ section, has a 37-degree rake – the steepest in MLS – and has a capacity for 3,364 supporters, making it the second-largest supporters’ section in the League.
As previously announced, the Crew will begin the 2022 MLS campaign at Lower.com Field against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, February 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 2022 season will mark the Crew’s 27th in MLS and the first full season at Lower.com Field, located in Astor Park. Season Ticket Memberships are now available and fans looking to secure their spot can call 614-447-2739, visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/memberships or email ticketoffice@columbuscrew.com to get connected with a Season Ticket Member representative.
