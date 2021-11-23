Date Location/Opponent Time

11/22 @ Piketon 6:00

11/27 Gallia Academy 12:00

11/29 Portsmouth West 6:00

12/2 Oak Hill 6:00

12/6 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

12/9 @ Valley 6:00

12/11 Piketon 3:00

12/13 Waverly 6:00

12/16 @ Minford 6:00

12/20 South Webster 6:00

12/27 @ Western 6:00

1/3 Northwest 6:00

1/10 @ Portsmouth West 6:00

1/15 @ Clay 6:00

1/17 Wheelersburg 6:00

1/20 Valley 6:00

1/24 @ Waverly 6:00

1/27 Minford 6:00

1/29 Western 3:30

1/31 @ South Webster 6:00

2/3 @ Northwest 6:00

