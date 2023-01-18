OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that January 27-28 will be recognized as Military Appreciation Night across Ohio during athletic contests at OHSAA member schools.

Some schools have already observed Military Appreciation Night earlier this season and the OHSAA gives its support throughout the school year for schools to show appreciation to the men and women that have served our country. Schools that do not have home athletic contests those two days can hold Military Appreciation Night the following week.


