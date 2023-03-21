spenceOAK2

Rio Grande freshman Daewin Spence tossed four innings of shutout relief and fanned five in the RedStorm's 2-1 loss to Oakland City University, Monday afternoon, at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind. 

 Photo courtesy of Rio Baseball/Reid Shultz

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. - Aron Busick drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Oakland City University a 2-1 win over the University of Rio Grande and a series sweep of the RedStorm in River States Conference baseball action, Monday afternoon, at League Stadium.

The Mighty Oaks improved to 20-8 overall and 4-5 in league play with the victory, pushing past Rio Grande in the RSC standings.


