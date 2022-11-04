skeensMUH2

Rio Grande’s Ella Skeens scored a game-high 19 points to go along with four assists and three steals in Wednesday night’s season-opening 102-71 victory over Miami University-Hamilton at the Newt Oliver Arena.

 Photo by Justyce Stout

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — For some, leaving the gym unhappy after a 31-point victory might be hard to fathom.

But knowing what lies ahead for his team in terms of its non-conference schedule, University of Rio Grande head coach David Smalley couldn’t help being disappointed with how his club closed out its season-opening 102-71 rout of Miami University-Hamilton, Wednesday night, in non-conference women’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments