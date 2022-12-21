skeensPCU2

Rio Grande's Ella Skeens works past a Pontifical Catholic defender during Tuesday's 98-85 win over the Pioneers as part of the Puerto Rico Christmas Classic at Rueben Rodriguez Coliseum in Bayamon, P.R. She finished with a game-high 33 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her collegiate career. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

BAYAMON, P.R. - Ella Skeens is just 14 games into her second season with the University of Rio Grande women's basketball program, but she's certainly not allowed any grass to grow under her feet since her arrival on campus.

The Chillicothe, Ohio senior poured in a game-high 33 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading the RedStorm past Pontifical Catholic University, 98-85, Tuesday morning, in the final round of the Puerto Rico Christmas Classic at the Rueben Rodriguez Coliseum.


