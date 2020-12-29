VARSITY BOYS
Piketon 57, Western 47
New Hope Christian 51, Eastern 44
Valley 66, Clay 36
Wheelersburg 71, Huntington Ross 32
South Webster 63, Belpre 44
Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings
