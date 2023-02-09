darnellPPU2

Rio Grande's Kaylee Darnell had 23 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday night's 108-73 win over Point Park University at the Newt Oliver Arena. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - Knowing that the University of Rio Grande had used late second quarter scoring spurts to open up big halftime leads in each of its previous two outings, visiting Point Park University had to feel good about trailing the RedStorm just 40-36 at the intermission on Tuesday night.

Then came the third quarter and, subsequently, yet another lopsided affair.


