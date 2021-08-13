Over the past two seasons, there have been many individuals who have made a difference in the day-to-day operations of Shawnee State Athletics.
Of all of those folks, however, Levi Roberts has worked as tirelessly as any of them.
The third-year athletic trainer, who serves as the lone full-time AT in arguably the toughest conference in the NAIA -- the Mid-South Conference -- has already established an excellent resume -- attending Marshall following his homeschooling and earning a bachelor's degree in athletic training with a double minor in english and psychology. Roberts graduated Summa Cum Laude and with high honors from Marshall University's Honors College.
Roberts then needed just one year to complete graduate school, earning a master's degree in athletic training at Marshall while completing graduate research on injuries and head trauma. He later presented this research at the state level (West Virginia Athletic Trainer's Association), regional level (Mid-Atlantic Trainer's Association), and national level (National Athletic Trainer's Association).
His work, however, is not just evident in association membership or the attainment of degrees.
In some of the sports that Roberts works with directly, Shawnee State has won conference or national championships (MSC Championship for women's basketball in 2019-20, MSC and NAIA National Championship for men's basketball in 2020-21, and MSC cross country championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21 for the men and 2019-20 for the women). In others, vast improvements have taken place, as baseball (4-16 in '19-20 to 21-25 in 2020-21), women's soccer (6-12 in 2019-20 to 8-7 in 2020-21), and volleyball (8-27 in 2019-20 to 11-12 in 2020-21) would suggest.
Below is information and material from some of Shawnee State's best and brightest athletes on the work that Levi performs:
"Levi is the hardest worker that I've ever met. He's the best trainer, but an even better person. He is so passionate about his job and his athletes and will do anything and everything for them. He is truly one of a kind and doesn't receive the recognition that he deserves. He has impacted my life in the best way and will forever be one of my greatest friends." -- Hagen Schaefer, senior women's basketball player in 2020-21, four-year letterwinner and MSC Champions of Character Team member
"Levi is a blessing. For him to cover all of the athletes that he does is insane, and up until this year, he was doing it by himself. Not only does he know how to do his job, he is a great person to just be around. If you are having a rough day, Levi will do everything to try to change the mood of your day." -- Seth Pluta, junior pitcher in 2020-21, Co-Joe Smith Award Winner
"I couldn't thank Levi Roberts enough for what he does as the school's athletic trainer. He is an individual that is always there when you need him, and his personal attitude and charisma are what make being in the training room even better. Being a part of the women's soccer program here at Shawnee State is an experience in and of itself, and having Levi on the sidelines is always a delight. He strives to do his best always, and his bubbly personality and unique socks never fail to put a smile on myself and my teammates' faces. I see him as the best athletic trainer in the Mid-South Conference, no doubt." -- Paige Alford, sophomore women's soccer player in 2020-21, led Shawnee State in goals and total points
"Levi has, for sure, made a huge impact on my baseball career. The amount of times where he has expanded his hours to make sure that myself and others have received full treatment doesn't get the recognition that it should. He really keeps not only the baseball program, but the entire athletic department at 100 percent." -- Kyle Wisniewski, junior baseball pitcher in 2020-21, broke single-season strikeout record
"I believe that Levi is a person who has understood his significance to each and every athlete at Shawnee State that he provides care for. He does an amazing job and is an absolute star in his role, no matter what is asked of him. I speak on behalf of every athlete at Shawnee State to say that he is absolutely the best in the game, without a doubt. Congratulations on sharing the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference AT of the Year Award, Levi. You definitely deserve it. There's many more to come in your future." -- Jakiel Wells, starting sophomore guard in 2020-21, National Champion
"Levi is really committed to his job and is really passionate. He will do everything that he can to help people. He has a great attitude and will give a lot of effort for Shawnee State and for its athletes. He is always present at practice any day of the week. It means a lot to have an athletic trainer that goes above and beyond for all of the sports and all of the athletes." -- Alex Raudier, senior defender and captain in 2020-21
