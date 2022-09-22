Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 21, 2022) – Renowned event promoter Carl Short and Portsmouth Raceway Park have unveiled an increased purse structure for the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries.

The historic event, which set the foundation for high paying crown jewel dirt late model events, will see a more than $30,000 increase in the overall weekend purse. This brings the grand total for the two-day Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event to $238,950.

