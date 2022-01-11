MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande freshman Kaylee Darnell registered a triple-double to earn River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week Jan. 3-9.
A guard from Wheelersburg, Ohio, Darnell put together 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-96 shootout over IU Southeast. She played all 40 minutes of the victory, which improved the NAIA No. 18-ranked RedStorm to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the RSC.
Darnell was 9-for-14 from the field for 64 percent, which included 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. She also made 4-for-5 from the foul line to help secure the win. Darnell also contributed on the defensive end with two steals and two blocks.
Rio Grande has a big matchup with Midway (Ky.) Tuesday night, which is a meeting of RSC East and West Division leaders.
Midway (14-4, 7-0 RSC) is also unbeaten in conference.
