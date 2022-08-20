Piketon High School Cross Country Schedule 2022 Aug 20, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Date Meet/Location Time8/30 @ Huntington Invite 5:009/3 @ Vinton County Invite 9:009/10 @ Waverly Invite 10:009/13 @ Adena Invite TBA9/17 @ SE Aaron Reed Invite 9:009/22 @ Jackson Invite 4:45Date Meet/Location Time9/24 @ Minford Invite TBA10/5 @ Dunlap Family Farm Run 5:0010/8 @ Unioto Invite 10:0010/15 @ SVC Meet TBA10/22 @ District (HS only — top 7) TBA Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Invitational Cross Country School Sport Pickerington North Rio Grande Soc Regional Middle School High School Runner State Meet Zane Trace Invite Tba Adena Invite Huntington Adena Jackson Aaron Reed Farm Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
