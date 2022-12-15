Shiloah Blevins - ALC

Rio Grande senior forward Shiloah Blevins poured in a game-high 25 points to pace the RedStorm in a 79-69 triumph at Alice Lloyd College on Tuesday night. 

 File photo by Justyce Marcum

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. - Don't look now, but the University of Rio Grande men's basketball team compares favorably to a pat of butter these days.

No, head coach Ryan Arrowood's squad isn't soft. Much to the contrary, in fact.


