WILMORE, Ky. - Freshman Darcy Williams, as she has done throughout the fall, represented the University of Rio Grande in the women's division of Saturday's Chick-Fil-A Cross Country Invitational hosted by Asbury University.
Williams, a freshman from Wellston, Ohio, finished 59th among the 71 competitors after traversing the 5k course in a time of 25:49.
Lindsey Wilson College's Meredith Johnson captured medalist honors with a time of 19:27.
Lindsey Wilson College won the team competition with 34 points, while the host Eagles and Midway University completed the top three with 68 and 79 points, respectively.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action at the River States Conference Championships on Sat., Nov. 7.
