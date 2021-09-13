Shawnee State got a solid effort from goalkeeping talent Leonie Heck as the German stopped 11 of the 14 shots that she faced against nonconference opponent Trinity Christian (Ill.), but the Bears couldn't strike offensively as SSU fell to the Trolls by a 3-0 margin.
In the contest, Shawnee State was outshot by a 24-6 margin and faced an 11-3 deficit regarding corner kicks. Heck was able to notch a career-high in saves with her 11 stops, but Demi Scibetta proved to be lethal in all three of Trinity Christian's conversions, finding Brianna Uhl for a goal in the 35th, scoring via the unassisted variety in the 50th, and finding Jade Maldonado for the final goal in the 77th frame of play.
SSU got one shot each from Ramiah Wallace, Carlota Ipina Taylor, Alba Closa Tarres, Eilidh Mchattie, Haynna Addy, and Paige Alford, with Wallace and Mchattie placing their lone blasts on frame.
The Bears will turn their attention to two home contests, with a 5 p.m. home matchup against Point Park (Pa.) Wednesday evening being followed by another 5 p.m. home bout against Lourdes this Saturday.
