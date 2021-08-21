Date Location/Meet Time

8/24 Home @ Bristol Park 4:30

8/28 @ Pickerington North (HS only) 9:00

8/31 @ Huntington 9:00

9/4 @ Vinton County 9:00

9/18 @ Fairfield Union 9:00

9/25 @ Dublin Jerome 3:00

10/2 @ Washington CH-Walter’s Farm 10:00

10/9 @ Grove City Christian 9:00

10/16 @ SOC TBA

10/23 @ District TBA

10/30 @ Regional TBA

11/6 @ State TBA

