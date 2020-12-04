Led by the strong efforts of freshmen Noah Kanniard and Alex Morris, who competed in their first-ever indoor meets Friday evening, the Shawnee State men's and women's track programs were able to combine for 173 points in their first indoor track and field meet of the season, with the men finishing second (125 points) and the women third (48 points) at the KCU Ice Breaker Meet in Grayson, Ky.
Morris, who competed in the men's 3,000-meter run, won the event by over four seconds by running a 9:49.53 while Kanniard swept the men's one mile and men's 1,000-meter run by notching times of 4:29.50 and 2:38.90 in both races to nearly by nearly three and five seconds, respectively, in both events. Kanniard came within six and seven seconds, respectively, of NAIA National 'B' Standard times in the 1,000-meter run and the one-mile.
Hunter Hoover, Jonah Phillips and Josh Metzung posted strong times themselves in the men's 5,000-meter run, finishing second through fourth by posting times of 14:59.47, 15:07.12 and 15:14.70 in the event, while Hunter Bennington's 4:32.40 in the one-mile and Aidan Judd's and Mason Blizzard's 2:43.49 and 2:45.71 in the 1,000-meter run allowed Shawnee State to collect two seconds and a third between the trio.
From a short-distance standpoint, Faheem Gilbert continued to show off his reliability, posting a solid 7.16 in the 60 meter dash to round out the main efforts for the men.
On the women's side of the spectrum, Shawnee State's Jozi Brown ran an 18:21.85 in the 5,000-meter run to head up the Bears' output, while Alyssa Dingus' second place finishes in the 200 and 400 meter dashes (28.67 and 1:05.96) rounded out the main efforts for SSU's female harriers.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.