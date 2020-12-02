Shawnee State senior forward Hagen Schaefer has always grown up with sports as a part of her makeup and background.
However, it’s Schaefer’s academic success and overall character that has, as much as anything else, allowed the 5-8 local native to carve her own path.
Now in her final season of competition inside the area where she and her entire family have made significant memories and crossed off significant milestones in, Schaefer is ready to shoot for the NAIA’s mountaintop — a national championship — after having that opportunity taken from her and the members of the 2019-20 group a season ago.
“It’s honestly an honor to be able to play and contribute to the same program that my aunt and uncle built and contributed to,” Schaefer said. “Being around this program since I was born, I have a really good idea of what it’s built on — tradition, sacrifice, character building, and being a family. I’ve always known that I wanted to add on to that tradition, whatever that role may be. Moreso this year, especially with being in the midst of a pandemic, we are facing adversity all of the time and never know what’s going to be thrown at us each day. Coach Nickel has been constantly reminding us to not take days for granted, and approach every day as our last. I feel that this has really been my approach and will continue to be throughout the entirety of our season, however long it may last. My goal is to get better each day and to not take any opportunities for granted, because I don’t know how much time I have and never know when my last game or practice may be.”
Pursuing passions with freedom
Even with the significant family bloodlines — as evidenced by the contributions of her aunt and uncle, Robin Hagen-Smith and Gregg Smith, who built the SSU women’s basketball program from the ground up with their 638 wins in 25 seasons together, and her Mom, Stephanie, who played for her sister during the first two seasons of the program’s existence from 1988 to 1990, Schaefer was always given the freedom and autonomy to pursue her own passions.
That, Schaefer said, was helpful in her own progression as a person, especially as she began to pursue sports as a passion in her own right.
“My family made it a priority to allow me to make my own decisions and better myself without having to force it,” Schaefer said. “I feel that this aspect really allowed me to learn to genuinely love the sport on my own, and be intrinsically motivated to work and continually get better. I had several resources to go to from my aunt and uncle, Mom, (J.D.) McKenzie, and so on.”
Entering Titan territory
By the time Schaefer got to high school, Notre Dame — and Schaefer, as well — had their ideals and goals all set.
Over her final three seasons of competition, the forward, under McKenzie’s direction, led Notre Dame to a 63-11 overall record on the basketball floor to go along with three consecutive SOC I Championships to boot. Schaefer averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a junior and notched 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals as a senior to earn Division IV First Team All-Southeast District and Division IV Second Team All-Ohio honors in each of her last two years as a Titan.
“Coach McKenzie and I had a very close relationship and I attribute a lot of my early success to him and my teams,” Schaefer said. “He believed in me, along with the rest of the Notre Dame community and my teammates, which ultimately paved the way to winning three out of four conference championships as well as the accolades that my teammates and I received.”
Along with her success on the basketball court, Schaefer proved to be critical in establishing the Titans’ success on the volleyball court, as well, notching 1,587 career assists and 258 aces on a 95.8 percent serving mark while leading Notre Dame to an outstanding 86-16 overall record in her four years with the program. The Titans made the school’s first three trips to the Division IV Regional Tournament (2014, 2015, 2016) in the process.
Softball-wise, Schaefer’s contributions in the outfield and at the plate were tremendous over a four-year stretch. Her play was especially big in 2014 and 2015, when Schaefer helped Notre Dame reach the Division IV Regional Finals as a freshman and the Division IV District Finals as a sophomore.
“Being a three-sport athlete really taught me how to manage my time and find a good balance of being both an athlete as well as a student,” Schaefer said. “I know that Kelsey Glockner (former SSU volleyball player), who I played for during my junior and senior year, really had a positive impact for me. We became very close in just a short amount of time. She always believed in my abilities and pushed me to be the best that I could be. She taught many life lessons that have carried over to my current athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.”
Most importantly, however, the sacrifices that Schaefer made across all three sports taught her a key quality that can be tough to master — unselfishness.
Beyond the relationships, playing three sports taught me to play for something bigger than myself, and that was to play for my teammates,” Schaefer said. “At Notre Dame, we have very small classes and availability of athletes, so we all have played multiple sports for each other. I truly enjoyed volleyball and softball, and although basketball was my favorite sport, I continued to play the others for my teammates, who favored those sports over basketball, as they did for me. This built a special and unique dynamic that still continues to live on at Notre Dame.”
Sacrifice, studies, and Shawnee State
At Shawnee State, Schaefer has continued to not only prove herself as that same, dependable force that she was at Notre Dame, but has put herself in a great position to excel beyond the floor in doing so. She’s appeared in 102 out of a possible 108 contests while contributing to a Mid-South Regular Season Championship and two Mid-South Conference Tournament crowns, was part of the first No. 1-ranked unit in school history at the NAIA Division I level — and the school’s first No. 1 ranking overall in women’s basketball in more than 15 years — and, most importantly, has been named as a two-time Academic All-MSC selection, with an NAIA Scholar-Athlete award also being earned in 2020 as a result of her efforts.
“It’s been so much fun,” Schaefer said. “It’s such a special environment because we have a great balance of being able to laugh and have fun while still staying competitive. We all work and mutually respect one another, truly showing what it’s like to be a team. Our coaching staff works tremendously hard to get us to reach our potential each and every day, and this has been a key factor in our success. I’ve been so lucky to have played for and coached by such amazing individuals. I’ve built lifelong relationships that I will always cherish.”
Those features, without a doubt, make the sacrifices worthwhile.
“Day-to-day, you’re constantly grinding, from lifting, individual workouts and getting treatment to getting extra shots up and the practices themselves,” Schaefer said. “You’re mentally and physically exhausted, but for those moments that you get to cut nets down and see that you’re ranked No. 1 in the country, it all becomes worth it. All of the hard work finally pays off. It’s such an awesome experience to be able to play for championships.”
As mentioned, Schaefer’s performance in the classroom has been nothing short of outstanding. Currently, Schaefer holds nearly 110 hours of academic credit while holding down a 3.87 GPA in early childhood and special education.
“It’s been so much fun,” Schaefer said of majoring in the field. “I’ve always known that I wanted to work with kids who have disabilities. My experience in that thus far has made me even more excited for the opportunity to do that everyday in the near future. My professors have been great and have provided such a unique experience for me all while preparing me for my future career. They have also been so accomodating to my hectic schedule, which I am so grateful for.”
Beyond the academic work, however, her experiences from studying the students in the field themselves has proven to be the most valuable asset that Schaefer has learned.
“The most important thing I’ve learned from a teaching standpoint is to never give up on a child,” Schaefer said. “Everyone learns differently and at their own pace. As teachers, it’s our job to accomodate to students, and we have an obilgation to help them become the best they can be. No matter how frustrating it may be or however long it takes, we owe that much to our students.”
As one of Portsmouth’s, and Scioto County’s, best representatives from a standpoint of character and work, it’s clear that Hagen Schaefer has created her own path. She’s also created lifelong memories that she hopes to add on to by winning three different championships at the end of the season.
“Athletically, I will always remember winning championships,” Schaefer said. “You never forget those and how special they were to you and your teammates. I will also remember all of the good times that I had with both my coaches and my teammates — the laughs, tears, happiness, sadness, anxiousness, excitement, etc. I have spent almost every day with these girls and coaches for four years, and in that time, we have accumulated many unique memories together. Academically, I’ll always remember my classmates and how close we all became in such a short amount of time. When times are stressful and we’re all swamped with assignments, they all know how to make the best of each situation and lighten the mood. We’ve laughed, cried, stressed, felt relief and procrastinated together. They are all such amazing people, and I know that they will be great teachers. As far as my senior year is concerned, and with all of the adversity that we’ve faced with COVID, my main goal and priority is to win another championship. Ultimately, I want to win three of them this year, but in order to do that, we have to win one at a time. Our first priority is to clinch a regular season title, and therefore, we’re working hard each and every day to get one step closer to that.”
