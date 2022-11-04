BATAVIA, Ohio (November 2, 2022) – Tim McCreadie recently capped off another successful season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – claiming his second consecutive National Championship.

In 54 starts McCreadie went to Victory Lane on six occasions, while recording 28 top five’s and 45 top ten results. That consistency is what carried McCreadie to his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title. McCreadie and the Paylor Motorsports team will take home an industry record $150,000 along with a multitude of other cash and prizes at the Championship Awards Banquet.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments