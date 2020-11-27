Grayson, KY – Kentucky Christian University is pleased to announce two from the cross country squad have qualified for the 65th Annual NAIA National Cross Country Championship. The event will be held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on April 9, 2021, and for the second consecutive year, Evan Leist (SO/Beaver, OH) and Sierra Poppell (SR/Sheperdsville,KY) will represent KCU and the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Evan Leist gained entrance to the national meet via his 26:34.90 time on the 8K course which was good enough for 7th place and a spot on the AAC 1st Team All-Conference team. Leist was a 2nd Team All-Conference member in 2019 and was named to the AAC All-Freshman team.
KCU Head Coach Chuck Wentz had this to say about Evan, "I felt like Evan, once again took a big step forward in becoming a top-caliber runner. He fell a little short of his goal, however, in a conference this competitive he ran a great race and I'm happy to see all of his work pay off."
In the women's run, Sierra Poppell finished the 5K course with a time of 18:57.73 which was good enough for 6th place and a spot on the 1st Team All-AAC squad. Following her performance in the 2019 championship, she earned NAIA 1st Team All-American status after placing 4th overall.
Wentz went on to comment about Poppell, "Sierra has had one of the most difficult seasons I've ever seen. Knowing what she needed had to do, she hit her stride about mid-season and really started to roll. I was impressed with her ability to do so well and handle the adversity she encountered."
Congratulations to both Evan and Sierra on your outstanding seasons. KCU Nation is proud!!
