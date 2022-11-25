OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs have reached the state semifinals, and Spectrum will cover all 14 games Friday and Saturday night. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network has released its weekly playoff preview show.

Football State Semifinal Pairings: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-releases-football-state-semifinal-pairings-16


