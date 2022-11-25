COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs have reached the state semifinals, and Spectrum will cover all 14 games Friday and Saturday night. In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network has released its weekly playoff preview show.
Spectrum News 1 will televise two state semifinal games live on Friday night on channel 1, including Lakewood St. Edward vs. Gahanna Lincoln and Springfield vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller. In addition, on channel 314, the Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Massillon Washington game will be shown on Friday night, followed by the Steubenville vs. Cincinnati Wyoming game on Saturday night.
Spectrum’s live television games are available on Spectrum News 1, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com and also at http://OHSAA.tv, where all of Spectrum’s game coverage can be viewed, including the other 24 regional final games with streaming coverage.
In this week’s show, host Marty Bannister chats with Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Communications Officer Rich Desrosiers about the Hall of Fame and the OHSAA football state championship games coming to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 1-3. The show also includes regional reports from Chris Solwecki (GBSN Radio), Adam Mendoza (Lakewood St. Edward Eagles Sports Network), Ray Horner (Akron WAKR), Jordan Whetson (Ashtabula WFUN), Ron Brunswick (Celina WCSM), and Ryan Baker (Columbus WBNS)
The show includes one local break (2:00) after Rich Desrosiers’ interview for stations to insert their own spots.
All seven football state championship games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network. Stations that have not yet entered into affiliate status can contact Tim Stried at tstried@ohsaa.org. There is no fee to carry OHSAA Radio Network programming and there are 24 local avails in each game. Network game broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or an online feed.
