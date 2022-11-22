Following Week 12 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Co-Freshmen of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
RB – Sr. – Baltimore, Md. – Our Lady of Good Counsel
Ibrahim finished the game with a season-high 39 carries for a career-high 263 yards and a touchdown against Iowa, the most rushing yards against Iowa since 1993 (306 yards by Leshon Johnson of Northern Illinois)
Added seven receiving yards for 270 all-purpose yards, the second highest total of his career and the 10th most in program history
Ibrahim’s rushing touchdown against Iowa gave him 52 for his career, extending his school record in that category and remaining as the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in Big Ten history
Earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and his third career weekly honor
Last Minnesota Offensive Player of the Week: Tanner Morgan (Sept. 26, 2022)
Defensive Player of the Week
Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB – Sr. – Cedar Falls, Iowa – Cedar Falls
Finished with 10 tackles, an interception and forced fumble in Iowa's 13-10 road win at Minnesota
With two minutes remaining, Campbell picked off a tipped pass and returned it 30 yards to the Minnesota 45 to set up Iowa's game-winning field goal that kept its Big Ten West title hopes alive
Recorded a game-high 10 tackles, marking the seventh time he had 10 or more tackles this season
The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his first of the season
Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Kaevon Merriweather (Sept. 26, 2022)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Jake Moody, Michigan
K – Gr. – Northville, Mich. – Northville
Went 4-of-4 on field goals, from 33, 35, 41, and 46 yards in the Wolverines’ win against Illinois on Saturday
Converted his 25th field goal of the season, matching a Michigan single-season record, and set the career mark for most field goals made in a U-M career (65)
Hit three of his four field goals in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead game-winning field goal with 0:09 left
The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the fifth Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his third of the season
Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (Oct. 31, 2022)
Co-Freshmen of the Week
Dallan Hayden, Ohio State
RB – Memphis, Tenn. – Christian Brothers
Ran for a career-high 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-30 win over Maryland
All three of his touchdowns and 144 of his 147 yards came in the second half
Carried 13 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter
Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: C.J. Stroud (Nov. 22, 2021)
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
RB – Norfolk, Va. – IMG Academy
Rushed for 117 yards, his second career 100-yard rushing game, and a touchdown on 11 carries in the Nittany Lions’ win against Rutgers
Scored on an eight-yard run in the third quarter for his ninth career rushing touchdown
With his 117 rushing yards on the day, Nicholas Singleton (863 rushing yards) and Allen (748 rushing yards) became the first freshman duo in Big Ten history to both rush for 700+ yards in a season
Earns the second Freshman of the Week honor of his career
Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Nicholas Singleton (Nov. 14, 2022)
2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Aug. 29
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU
D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU
S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU
Sept. 5
O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Sept. 12
O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 19
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 26
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN
D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA
D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
Oct. 3
O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU
D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR
S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU
F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB
Oct. 10
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS
S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL
F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL
F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD
Oct. 17
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Sr., PUR
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR
Oct. 24
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS
S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Oct. 31
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
D: J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, So., OSU
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Drew Stevens, K, IOWA
Nov. 7
O: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Fr., IOWA
D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU
S: Matthew Trickett, K, Sr., MINN
F: Kaleb Johnson, RB, IOWA
Nov. 14
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU
S: Jake Pinegar, K, Sr., PSU
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Nov. 20
O: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Sr., MINN
D: Jack Campbell, LB, Sr., IOWA
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Dallan Hayden, RB, OSU
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
