Tuesday, Jan. 14

BOYS

Western 63, Notre Dame 39

WHS;-;19;16;19;9;-;63

NDHS;-;11;11;5;12;-;39

WESTERN (63) — Maveric Ferneau 2 4 1-1 17, Colton Montgomery 1 1 1-2 6, Shelden Richardson 2 1 2-3 9, Noah Whitt 2 1 0-0 7, Broc Jordan 1 1 1-2 6, Coleman Gibson 1 1 0-1 5, Kolten Miller 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 3 1 0-2 9, Dylan Theobald 0 0 0-0 0, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-0 0, Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 10 5-11 63. 

NOTRE DAME (39) — Jermain Powell 4 1 0-0 11, Caleb Nichols 3 0 0-0 6, Dominic Sparks 2 0 1-2 5, Dylan Seison 7 0 1-1 15, Jarren Edgington 1 0 0-0 2, Christian Alvarez 0 0 0-0 0, Gary Zheng 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lester 0 0 0-0 0, Xavier Shepherd 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 1 2-3 39. 

Valley 61, Waverly 63 OT

VHS;-;10;10;12;24;5;-;61

WHS;-;14;15;13;14;7;-;63

VALLEY (61) — George Arnett 1 3 0-0 11, Ty Perkins 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Nickle 3 4 0-2 18, Kayden Mollette 2 4 0-0 16, Jared Gahm 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Greathouse 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Stuart 3 0 0-1 6, Mason Zaler 4 0 2-3 10, TOTALS 13 11 2-6 61. 

WAVERLY (63) — Tanner Smallwood 5 0 1-1 11, Mark Stulley 1 0 0-1 2, Trey Robertson 6 0 7-9 19, Will Futhey 7 0 0-1 14, Zeke Brown 4 0 1-2 9, Michael Goodman 3 0 2-2 8, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 26 0 11-16 63. 

GIRLS

Piketon 22, Southeastern 40

PHS;-;3;2;4;13;-;22

SEHS;-;9;6;18;7;-;40

PIKETON (22) — Kennedy Jenkins 1 1 0-2 5, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 1-3 5, Ally Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 0 0 0-2 0, Bailey Vulgamore 0 0 1-2 1, Savannah McNelly 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Johnson 2 0 0-1 4, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 3-6 5, TOTALS 7 1 5-16 22. 

SOUTHEASTERN (40) — Sierra Mitten 2 1 0-0 7, Grace Wireman 0 0 1-2 1, Audrey Scott 0 0 0-0 0, Brooke McCown 1 0 0-0 2, Cidney Huff 4 0 0-0 8, Alexis Bailes 2 0 0-0 4, Raegan Ruby 0 0 0-0 0, Lyndsey Skeens 2 0 0-0 4, Maci Graves 2 0 0-0 4, Skylar Hice 2 0 6-7 10, TOTALS 15 1 7-9 40. 

Wednesday, Jan. 15

BOYS

New Boston 68, Western 62

WHS;-;7;22;15;18;-;62

NBHS;-;19;21;10;18;-;68

WESTERN (62) — Maveric Ferneau 1 3 0-0 11, Colton Montgomery 6 0 1-1 13, Shelden Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Whitt 1 0 0-0 2, Broc Jordan 3 0 2-4 8, Coleman Gibson 1 3 0-0 11, Kolten Miller 0 0 3-4 3, Austin Beckett 4 0 4-5 12, TOTALS 17 6 10-14 62. 

NEW BOSTON (68) — Malachi Potts 3 0 5-5 11, Grady Jackson 0 1 6-8 9, Tanner Voiers 6 1 2-3 17, Kyle Sexton 3 2 7-9 19, Blake Grant 0 0 0-0 0, Marcus Saunders 1 0 0-0 2, Jerome McKinley 3 0 1-2 7, Chase Clark 1 0 1-2 3, Austin Gosselin 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 4 22-30 68.

Thursday, Jan. 16

GIRLS

Piketon 36, Adena 35

PHS;-;11;11;8;6;-;36

AHS;-;4;5;10;16;-;35

PIKETON (36) — Kennedy Jenkins 3 0 3-3 9, Jazz Lamerson 4 0 0-0 8, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vulgamore 1 1 2-4 7, Savannah McNelly 1 0 2-3 4, Addison Johnson 0 0 1-2 1, Hayleigh Risner 2 0 0-2 4, TOTALS 11 2 8-14 36.

ADENA (35) — Hannah Stark 3 1 0-0 9, Jadyn Smith 4 2 2-7 16, Makenna Lovely 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Martin 1 0 1-2 3, Makaela Lovely 0 0 0-0 0, Abby French 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Curry 1 0 0-0 2, Cheyenne Ater 0 0 3-4 3, Sydney Fogelsong 0 0 2-4 2, Caelan Miller 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 3 8-17 35. 

Western 37, Clay 57

WHS;-;13;11;2;11;-;37

CHS;-;22;8;17;10;-;57

WESTERN (37) — Brooklyn Tackett 4 0 0-0 8, Chloe Beekman 0 0 1-2 1, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 1-2 8, Jordyn Rittenhouse 4 2 1-2 15, Alicia Francis 0 1 0-1 3, Carson Walls 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Gedeon 0 0 0-0 0, Sakayla Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Kaci Schuyler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 4 3-7 37. 

CLAY (57) — Jaelyn Warnock 4 0 0-0 8, Shaley Munion 4 3 3-6 20, Megan Bazler 0 1 0-0 3, MeKenzie Loper 2 3 0-0 19, Sophia Gatti 0 0 1-2 1, Tabbie Whitt 0 0 2-3 2, Kat Cochran 1 0 0-0 2, Kelsey Fowler 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 12 8 6-11 57. 

Eastern 29, Oak Hill 53

EHS;-;7;5;9;8;-;29

OHHS;-;14;14;14;11;-;53

EASTERN (29) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Cochenour 0 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe' Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 5 3 0-0 19, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 10 3 0-0 29. 

OAK HILL (53) — Baylee Howell 0 0 1-2 1, Tamron McCain 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Chambers 4 0 0-2 8, Jordan Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Brisker 10 1 6-8 29, Baylee Howard 1 0 0-0 2, Brooke Howard 2 0 0-0 4, Olivia Clarkson 3 1 0-0 9, Emily Doss 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 2 7-12 53. 

Friday, Jan. 17

BOYS

Piketon 52, Westfall 25

WHS;-;9;4;7;5;-;25

PHS;-;11;9;21;11;-;52

WESTFALL (25) — Jay Wyman 2 2 102 11, Hayden Lemaster 0 0 0-0 0, Connor Spohn 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Shipley 0 0 0-0 0, Lucas Blackburn 2 0 2-2 6, Peyton Weiss 1 0 0-0 2, Casey Cline 0 1 0-0 3, Blaec Bugher 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 5 4 3-4 25.

PIKETON (52) — Levi Gullion 7 0 1-2 15, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Shane Leedy 1 0 3-3 5, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-2 0, Chris Chandler 6 2 1-3 19, Tra Swayne 1 0 0-0 2, Tyree Harris 0 2 0-0 6, Donn Bowles 0 0 2-2 2, Jonathan Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Tre Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Braiden Dunham 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 5 7-12 52.

Waverly 58, West 48

WHS;-;17;12;15;16;-;58

PWHS;-;14;13;11;10;-;48

WAVERLY (58) — Tanner Smallwood 3 0 6-8 12, Mark Stulley 0 0 0-2 0, Trey Robertson 3 3 6-6 21, Will Futhey 2 1 6-7 13, Zeke Brown 3 0 1-3 7, Michael Goodman 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 12 5 19-26 58.

PORTSMOUTH WEST (48) — Nick Davis 3 0 6-7 12, Luke Howard 3 3 2-2 17, Dillyn Coe 0 1 0-0 3, Brennen Bauer 0 4 0-2 12, Luke Bradford 1 0 0-1 2, Rodney Moore 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 8 8 8-12 48.

Eastern 55, Minford 69

MHS;-;17;17;16;19;-;69

EHS;-;19;12;9;15;-;55

MINFORD (69) — Davis 2 0 0-0 4, Zimmerman 3 1 0-0 9, Vogelsong-Lewis 5 2 2-3 18, Knore 2 2 2-2 12, McCormick 8 0 4-5 20, Skaggs 0 0 0-0 0, Risner 1 0 2-2 4, Andy Crank 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 2 5 10-12 69.

EASTERN (55) — Dillion Mattox 1 2 2-2 10, Hunter Cochenour 7 1 0-1 17, Neil Leist 2 1 0-0 7, Brennen Slusher 0 3 0-0 9, Chase Carter 4 0 2-3 10, Drake Ferguson 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 7 4-6 55.

Western 82, Symmes Valley 70

SVHS;-;15;17;12;26;-;70

WHS;-;28;15;21;18;-;82

SYMMES VALLEY (70) — Caden Brammer 3 1 2-2 11, Luke Leith 4 0 2-5 10, Josh Ferguson 1 0 0-0 2, Jack Leith 10 0 8-10 28, Logan Walsh 2 1 0-1 7, Drew Sherer 2 1 5-6 12, TOTALS 23 3 17-22 70.

WESTERN (82) — Coleman Gibson 0 2 2-3 8, Kolten Miller 1 6 8-8 28, Maveric Ferneau 2 6 0-0 22, Colton Montgomery 3 1 1-2 10, Shelden Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Noah Whitt 0 0 2-4 2, Broc Jordan 0 0 6-8 6, TOTALS 9 15 19-25 82.

