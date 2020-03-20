OHSAA Press Conference: Questions & Answers
During the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020, a question and answer session was held with OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. Some questions were submitted by member schools, while others were asked by the limited media members at the conference. The conference was also available to watch online and remained online as of Friday morning, March 20, through http://ohsaa.tv and @OHSAASports on Twitter and Facebook. The information has been transcribed and/or summarized in the following paragraphs. All answers came from Jerry Snodgrass.
Q. Regarding the postponed winter sports tournaments of girls and boys basketball, wrestling and ice hockey, could there be a scenario of one or two of those winter sports could be contested and maybe not another?
A. We had varying opinions originally on this. As time has gone on, the controlling factors of this with venue availability and official availability probably would be overriding factors. If cancellations are required, probably most likely they will all be cancelled. I highly doubt if we would play one without the other.
Q. Follow-up to that question ... Is wrestling the most complicated of the winter sports?
A. I think many of our viewers know this. Right now, Ohio has 621 wrestlers and 300 schools that are part of the state tournament. It is very difficult with the number of weight classes to get down to recommendation by the CDC of no more than 10. It almost becomes impossible to do that. I emphasize with nearly every comment that it does not negate the emotional feeling we have for those wrestlers who have done so much. Weight management is a huge issue for wrestlers. When you combine that with everything else, the decision will be forthcoming soon, but will be tied into the other sports as well.
Q. As our girls state and boys regional basketball tournaments were getting ready to get started, there were some college tournaments that proceeded for a short time with no fans — just players, coaches and officials. We decided not to do that at the OHSAA. Talk about that a little bit.
A. I believe we all have a feeling that this only affects the high risk category, which has now been lowered to 60-plus. A 2-year old was recently diagnosed. I cannot put kids at risk for this. We are seeing more and more basketball players who have come in contact and are now being diagnosed.
Q. Yesterday (Wednesday, March 18), Governor DeWine used the word obviously that the three weeks facility closure would be extended. Is that what the OHSAA is waiting for to make a decision about the winter tournaments or spring sports?
A. It is one of the overriding factors for us. We just turned the clock back just a little over a week ago when the governor announced on Tuesday that he recommended to the OHSAA, with Dr. Acton and and state superintendent of schools on the same call, we continue the events at that time with only parents. We heeded that recommendation, which I think was the wisest thing to do.
I didn’t do it just because he recommended it. Could I have had the freedom to go against that? Yes. It isn’t just that I am waiting on what he might say, but it is becoming so obvious, I am not going to blame this on the governor. If he does do it (close schools longer), we have no choice. Given constant contact with them, it will be a factor.
Q. One of the debates at the college level will winter/spring athletes receive another year of eligibility? They are discussing that at the college level. Will that be discussed at the high school level?
A. We are not. Giving student athletes in high school an extra year of eligibility becomes more problematic than any other. We don’t redshirt. I don’t know how many students would like to stay in high school for another year anyhow. I will extend that to simply say I’m proud of our administrative team at the OHSAA.
When we faced the reality that schools would be closed, we started discussing about what impact that would have on eligibility academically. What impact that would have on our student athletes if schools would close for the year? Some schools have finished their third grading period. Some have not. We are working on that right now. Our compliance team is working on that. We will have answers to that very soon should schools close.
Q. With the current no contact period that our school coaches have with their student athletes, reiterate what a coach can or cannot do right now.
A. We put the no contact period in immediately simply to discourage the people from getting together and complying with the governor, the president, and CDC’s recommendation to increase social distancing. We also tried to understand the importance of a coach in the mental well-being of our student athletes. We are encouraging, giving them workouts via phone, teleconferencing, Skype or whatever it may be. But we put those in place so we would really discourage any social gathering.
We can regulate our school events. We can regulate what our student athletes and coaches can do. We cannot regulate our non-school activities in the club/travel world. We have no authority over that. One of the concerns I had in its early going was the second we made the decision to implement the no contact period for three weeks, instantly people were developing club/travel programs so kids could gravitate to it right away. We enforced many of our out of season rules, so we could help with that (limiting social gatherings). We even had one site pop up the very next day called Corona Baseball. It was developing a league for all of these high school kids to get together and play, which totally contradicts the CDC’s recommendations, and it even used our logo. It was very problematic for us. It is not about denying kids the opportunities. It is about attacking this virus (coronavirus) the way we need to do it.
Q. During this time, are we encouraging kids to work out on their own?
A. It is amazing the different things people are putting out there on social media to help the kids. We encourage them to give workouts to their kids. They can do it on their own at that point in time.
Q. If spring sports do not happen, what would be the process for determining eligibility for fall?
A. That is an issue that we are looking at. Again, I mentioned that one of the challenges with that is not everyone is on the same school start schedule. Our compliance team (and) Roxanne Price is working on that diligently to make sure we have those options. Someone brought up make every kid eligible in the fall. That’s on the table. There’s no question. They are working on it, but we are not ready to release that yet until we see what happens with the rest of the school year.
Q. If we get to the point where our winter tournaments cannot be completed and even for the spring, at what point can students begin competing with their non-school team?
A. We could instantly open it up. It is hard to answer with a yes or a no. We have a responsibility, I believe, to help fight this pandemic. And the more restrictions that we put on that they cannot compete with these other groups that are unregulated, the more control we have on them. However, we also run into the realities in things in enforcement. It is very difficult with roughly 350,000 student-athletes to enforce those types of rules across the board for so many athletes. We will have clarity on that very soon.
Q. What is the financial impact of all of this on the OHSAA?
A. Without question, there is a huge financial impact. We have a separate team that is working on the impact of it and how we are going to deal with it. We think it is two-fold. Through the winter sports, we most likely will lose $1.4- to 1.5-million on revenues on the tournaments for winter sports. That is out of a $19-million budget. People don’t realize we are a business. We are in the education business, but we do not rely on tax dollars. We are a non-profit organization, and 80 percent of our revenue is generated on ticket sales. Down $1.4- to 1.5-million alone on winter tournaments, it will be a significant deal if we lose the spring sports as well. When we start looking at how to deal with that, we are going to make certain that the service we provide to kids and the opportunities we provide through athletics is at the forefront of what we will maintain.
Q. You are almost playing the role of the Grim Reaper in these three weeks. Is there a hesitation to become the Grim Reaper yourself or wait on Governor DeWine? You add up all of these factors and use the word inevitable. Where does the hesitation lie in making it a closure for everybody?
A. It is not a hesitation because I fear making it. I challenge our staff every single day to look at every single possible opportunity. One of the important things I have stated is to not let our regulations and bylaws box us in on what we are able to do. Think creatively. If there’s something we can do, that’s the only thing I am holding onto right now. If it is inevitable, is there something creative we can do to give the respect to the kids that have put in those efforts?
Q. The CDC says about 50 (people) or less for eight weeks. On a calendar, that puts you about May 10 from when they announced it. Baseball and softball you could probably do with no fans, but a track meet with 50 people or less seems awful difficult, an invite especially.
A. People forget that we deal with the logistics of events. How do you assert that no more than 50 get into an event? Those are factors that will enter into it. Do people want to take on that responsibility to control that?
Q. You had mentioned the window was rapidly closing for winter sports? Do you have a date that you are looking at circled on the calendar and beyond that do you have much hope that this can get done?
A. Not to procrastinate at all is important. In today’s staff meeting, I asked them to bring to me every single factor of how we can continue or not continue. When I say bring to me, we are working remotely. We are working our normal hours and getting things done. I anticipate daily, depending on the governor too, we will be making that decision in the next 24 to 48 hours. We have to. I do not want to lead people on and give them false hope.
Q. With the winter sports looking bleak, wrestling is a different animal, but in basketball for instance would you declare co-champions or is this just a year without champions?
A. We have not discussed that part of it. We were looking at all of these creative ways of how we recognize the players and teams. For example, someone reached out to me and said would you declare all 16 teams in girls basketball as champions? I’m not into that. I will run it by my staff first, but I don’t have that kind of intention. I would have to look at the poll champions. I’m not prepared to answer that. It is a good question.
Q. Are we going to convene here in 24 to 48 hours for an announcement on winter sports?
A. If that decision is made by then and after I consult with the schools and the governor. If I see that the window is completely closed, I may do it without the governor.
Q. How feasible would it be if this threat ends by May to pick up the spring season at tournament time and how feasible would it be to push things back into middle or late June?
A. That’s one of the reasons we have held on. Even if the extension of school closures is a week, we still have room. Why I am saying this with a little hesitancy is there are so many school programs. School requirements are to be in school 1,001 hours for the year. If schools will open back up, will the ODE (Ohio Department of Education) require schools to be open for longer periods of time during the day? That would have a huge impact on extracurricular activities. Right now, our state baseball tournament is June 11 through 13. We have a little wiggle room to move that. Again, we are talking about site availability too.
Q. Have you mentioned site locations? Have you talked to any other sites or venues who would want to hold events if the original site would not be able to hold these games or tournaments?
A. Site changes? I can’t answer that. That would be up to our sport administrators. In some cases, we are familiar with those that have shut down into June. If a major facility is shut down, it has a ripple effect on many other sites.
Q. If the governor were to say in the next few days, would you see a scenario where the winter tournaments could be resumed in mid-May?
A. Off the top of my head, I would say probably not. I know that upsets many people. There are so many factors. What we differ from in so many other levels of sport, we have many of our kids who play multiple sports. The impact of that affects spring sports, if they could continue. I know that is not a popular decision, but I would have to shoulder that responsibility.
Q. I know the facilities are shut down and you encourage kids to practice at home and they can’t get indoors. How do you stop someone from going to a track? Because community members walk on the track every day. It seems like it is a difficult thing to enforce.
A. Many of our school districts have tracks that are open to the community. In so many of these places, individuals through tax dollars and private donations have contributed to upgrading to the facilities and they are open to the public for that reason. Last week when we put in the no contact period, we also required a shutdown of facilities that are used for athletic reasons. We had to quickly answer that with the tracks. I’m not saying we didn’t think about that, but it kind of went by the wayside. We were talking more about weight rooms and gyms. We can’t shut that (the tracks) down. Some schools are doing it anyhow because they can’t regulate how many are on the track.
I also want to stress something else. We asked in communication with our schools that I wanted their help — pull their coaches together, not physically, but through communication and have the coaches do what they do best, which is lead. What we do in athletics and what coaches do is much more than winning contests. Now highlights that (importance) more than ever that our coaches talk to their kids and get them to understand the importance of the bigger fight of this. I understand the importance of the sports, but it is time for our coaches to do what they do best and that is to be leaders. We have had several of our allied sport coaches associations reach out and communicate with our sport administrators and they have emphasized that fact. I applaud them for doing that and being leaders they are and think we should be.
Q. How much have students reached out to you personally on Twitter or email to plead their case or complain?
A. A lot. I know the emotion goes with it. When I was coaching, I went to the gym every single day with one goal in mind — to get to the state tournament. That is being denied. I’ll emphasize again that it is being denied by something bigger than all of us (coronavirus). I have at least one athlete here, an employee, who played in a state tournament and understands the significance of it. We are fortunate we do have that.
Yes, they have reached out. One told me they hold me personally responsible for that experience. I did reply, and I hope they do. I hope they hold me personally responsible that I have done my part, (and) this organization’s part of getting athletics back. That’s important. We will come back. School athletics will come back. And now more than ever, we need to be unified to come back. It will emphasize the good things in high school sports. That’s something which will rise out of this.
Q. Watch the news. We’ve heard July and August. Can you shed any light on football, volleyball and soccer come fall?
A. We haven’t discussed the fall yet. I think again, everyone understands how rapidly moving and fluid this whole situation has been. Everything that transpired from Tuesday through Friday was incredible, not only here, but across the nation. It is now on our radar to look at the what-ifs. We hope for the best and plan for the worst. We will start looking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.