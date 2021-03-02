Over the years, the Shawnee State men's and women's cross country and track and field programs have a history of punching above their weight.
Saturday's performance, Feb. 20, by the men's track and field program at the Kentucky Collegiate Invitational was no exception.
Led by Hunter Hoover's first career NAIA Standard time in the one mile -- with the senior's 4:15.29 being more than enough to meet the National 'A' Standard set by the association -- the Bears enjoyed a fruitful day on the track, finishing fifth in an 18-team Kentucky Collegiate Indoor Meet held in Louisville, Ky.
Shawnee State, who scored 46 points en route to its fifth-place team finish, bested three NCAA Division I programs (Morehead State, Murray State, and Bellarmine) with its point total while also bettering two NCAA Division II programs in Southern Indiana and Alabama-Huntsville.
Of the six Mid-South Conference programs that competed in the Kentucky Collegiate Indoor Meet (Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Ky., Cumberland, Tenn., Pikeville, Thomas More, and SSU), the Bears finished second only to Cumberland, Tenn. in point total as the Phoenix posted a runner-up finish with its 68 tallies.
Hoover, who bested his previous personal standard in the one mile by over nine seconds in posting his NAIA National 'A' Standard, set his third NAIA National 'A' Standard time of the 2021 indoor track season alone in what has become a wrecking ball of a season for the senior from Waverly. A top-line qualifier in both the 3,000 and 5,000 meter runs, Hoover's time of 4:15.29 blasted the necessary NAIA 'A' Standard pace of 4:19. He scored eight points alone with his second-place outing in the event.
In the same race, Noah Kanniard and Aidan Judd continued building on their promising freshman campaigns by scoring points in the race, as well. The duo combined for eight additional points between them, with Kanniard running a 4:34.50 to finish in fourth and Judd posting a 4:47 for a sixth-place finish.
Shawnee State continued to rack up points in the 3,000 meter run, with Jonah Phillips, Aiden Kammler, Owen Reeher and Josh Metzung finishing third through sixth, respectively. The quartet, down the line, posted times of 8:54.55, 8:56.42, 9:05.41 and 9:08.56 to notch 18 additional tallies in the event as a whole.
In the men's 600, 800, and 1,000 meter runs, Mason Blizzard, Hunter Parsons and Brice Leveck all finished in the points. Blizzard's 1:28.11 in the 600 meter run was a personal best in the event, and came within six seconds from a NAIA Standard time in the process. The freshman, who finished fifth, was matched in position by Leveck's 2:52.02 in his first-ever 1,000 meter run. Parsons, competing in the 800, notched a 2:13.71 to bring home a seventh-place showing.
Alex Morris, a freshman who graduated from Valley High School in nearby Lucasville, competed in his second career 5,000 meter run and showed immediate progress, dropping his time by more than 7.8 seconds to set a new personal best of 16:26.12. He collected an eighth-place finish and scored a point on his own as a result.
Outside of the points, Ethan Miller (10th, 2:16.75, 800 meter run), and Jacob Nichols, Eric Hacker, and Hunter Bennington (9:29.95, 9:35.61, 10:06.07 for 13th, 15th and 21st places in the 3,000 meter run) rounded out the Shawnee State contingent.
With the conclusion of the Kentucky Collegiate Indoor Meet, the qualifying season for indoor track has been completed. A full list of NAIA National Qualifiers representing Shawnee State will be released as it is made available.
