VARSITY BOYS

Waverly 73, Eastern 32

Lynchburg-Clay 47, Piketon 46

Logan Elm 57, Chillicothe 34

Huntington 59, Clay 30

Zane Trace 52, Paint Valley 44

Wellston 69, Nelsonville-York 53

North Adams 58, Peebles 40

South Webster 44, Northwest 41

Valley 65, Portsmouth West 51

Wheelersburg 58, Oak Hill 49

