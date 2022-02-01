VARSITY BOYS
Waverly 73, Eastern 32
Lynchburg-Clay 47, Piketon 46
Logan Elm 57, Chillicothe 34
Huntington 59, Clay 30
Zane Trace 52, Paint Valley 44
Wellston 69, Nelsonville-York 53
North Adams 58, Peebles 40
South Webster 44, Northwest 41
Valley 65, Portsmouth West 51
Wheelersburg 58, Oak Hill 49
