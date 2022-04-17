Date Meet/Location Time

3/28 New Boston 5:00

3/29 @ West 5:00

4/4 Clay 5:00

4/6 @ Portsmouth 5:00

4/7 Jackson 4:30

4/8 Gallia Academy 5:00

4/11 @ Minford 5:00

4/12 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

4/19 @ Valley 5:00

4/20 Ironton 5:00

4/21 Unioto 5:00

4/22 @ Upper Arlington 5:30

Date Meet/Location Time

4/25 Minford 5:00

4/26 Valley 4:30

4/28 Wheelersburg 5:00

4/29 West 5:00

5/3 @ SOC-Shawnee 4:00

5/4 @ SOC-Shawnee 4:00

5/9 @ Sectional — Portsmouth/SSU TBA

5/10 @ Sectional — Portsmouth/SSU TBA

5/21 @ District TBA

5/27 @ State TBA

5/28 @ State TBA

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments