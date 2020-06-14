Thursday, June 11

Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers 12, Hillsboro Mavericks 17

Friday, June 12

Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers 1, Lancaster Post 11 10

Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers 5, Lancaster Post 11 2

Saturday, June 13

Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers 3, Jackson/McArthur 13

Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers 4, Jackson/McArthur 7

Sunday, June 14

Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers 5, Jackson Post 81 3

