Thursday, June 11
Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers 12, Hillsboro Mavericks 17
Friday, June 12
Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers 1, Lancaster Post 11 10
Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers 5, Lancaster Post 11 2
Saturday, June 13
Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers 3, Jackson/McArthur 13
Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers 4, Jackson/McArthur 7
Sunday, June 14
Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers 5, Jackson Post 81 3
