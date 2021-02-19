In addition to the Grand Valley State Big Meet, the men’s and women’s track and field programs also sent runners to the inaugural Mount Vernon Nazarene Meet, with Thryceton Deckard, Alyssa Dingus, and Noah Kanniard each posting strong showings to lead the contingent that competed Friday evening.
While competing in just singular running events during the meet, Shawnee State combined for 30 points overall during the events.
Women
On the women’s side of the spectrum, Wheelersburg’s Alyssa Dingus was the lone representative for the women, ultimately competing in the 400 meter dash and the 600 meter run for Shawnee State. The freshman set a new personal best of 1:53.30 en route to a second place showing in the 600, and added in a 1:10.08 to finish sixth in the 400.
Men
In the one mile run and the 600 and 800 meter spurts, the Shawnee State men put two runners each inside the necessary point window, with Deckard’s 2:01.98 leading the Bears to a third-place showing in the 800 meter run. Aidan Judd added in an eighth-place run in the same event, notching a 2:12.30, to finish in the final point slot of the 13-runner field. Kanniard, who finished third of 25 runners in the one mile, added in a time of 4:30.19 while Judd, again, claimed the final point slot in a second event, running a 4:34.32 in the mile.
Behind the trio, Ethan Miller and Hunter Bennington finished sixth and seventh in the 600 meter run (1:39.49 and 1:44.30) while a quintet of SSU runners, including Alex Morris (12th, 9:28.51), Eric Hacker (16th, 9:39.21), Ethan LaFon (21st, 9:46.68), Jacob Nichols (23rd, 9:54.83), and Hunter Parsons (24th, 10:10.63) rounded out the competitors in the 3,000 meter run.
