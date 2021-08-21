Date;Location/Opponent;Time

8/14;SOC Preview @ SW;11:40

8/18;West Union;7:00

8/21;@ Eastern;12:30

8/24;@ Huntington;5:30

8/28;@ Southeastern Tri-Match;10:00

8/31;Symmes Valley;4:30

9/1;North Adams;5:30

9/7;Clay;5:30

9/9;@ Green;5:30

9/11;@ Eastern - County Quad;10:00

9/14;@ East;5:30

9/15;@ Paint Valley;5:30

9/16;New Boston;5:30

9/21;Notre Dame;5:30

9/23;@ Symmes Valley;5:30

9/25;Home Tri-Match;12:00

9/30;@ Clay;5:30

10/5;Green;5:30

10/7;East;5:30

10/12;@ New Boston;5:30

10/14;@ Notre Dame;5:30

