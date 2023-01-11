Kaden - Midway 2

Rio Grande's Kaden Warner works past a pair of Midway defenders for two of his team-high 16 points in Tuesday night's 69-50 rout of Midway University. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

MIDWAY, Ky. - The University of Rio Grande turned a six-point first half deficit into a six-point halftime lead and continued pulling away after the break en route to a 69-50 dismantling of Midway University, Tuesday night, in River States Conference men's basketball action at Marshall Gymnasium.

The RedStorm improved to 14-4 overall and 8-0 in conference play with the win, remaining the only unbeaten team in league play in the process.


