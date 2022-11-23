Eastern High School Boys Varsity Basketball Roster 2022-2023 Nov 23, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save # Name Ht. Pos. Gr.0 Hayden Reinsmith 6’0” G/F 91 Dalton Southworth 6’0” F/C 103 Tucker Leist 5’11” PG 1011 TJ Richards 6’3” F/G 1113 Jace White 5’11” G 1115 Aiden Werner 5’10” PG 920 Teagan Werner 5’10” G 1122 Neil Leist 6’3” F/G 1230 Sherman Salisbury 5’11” F/G 1032 Wyatt Richardson 6’1” F 1034 Dylan Morton 6’0” F/G 1144 Brewer Tomlison 6’3” F/C 950 KJ Reinsmith 6’4” F/C 12Head Coach: Ethan LeistAssistant Coaches: Bryce Brewster, Scott Tomlison and Evan Ferguson Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roster Basketball Chemistry Physics Linguistics Neil Leist Varsity Teagan Werner Hayden Reinsmith Aiden Werner Head Coach Scott Tomlison Bryce Brewster Ethan Leist Sport Evan Ferguson Coach Po Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
