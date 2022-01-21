VARSTIY BOYS BASKETBALL
PIKE COUNTY:
Waverly 48, Minford 44
Western 69, New Boston 29
Piketon 51, Southeastern 40
Oak Hill 69, Eastern 56
ELSEWHERE:
South Webster 52, Valley 50
Gallia Academy 48, South Point 39
Logan Elm 64, Hamilton 32
Westfall 60, Zane Trace 58 OT
McClain 73, Jackson 53
Chesapeake 71, Ironton 60
