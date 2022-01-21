VARSTIY BOYS BASKETBALL

PIKE COUNTY:

Waverly 48, Minford 44

Western 69, New Boston 29

Piketon 51, Southeastern 40

Oak Hill 69, Eastern 56

ELSEWHERE: 

South Webster 52, Valley 50

Gallia Academy 48, South Point 39

Logan Elm 64, Hamilton 32

Westfall 60, Zane Trace 58 OT

McClain 73, Jackson 53

Chesapeake 71, Ironton 60

