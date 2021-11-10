MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- University of Rio Grande guard/forward Ella Skeens is the first selection for River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week this year after her performance Nov. 1-7.
The Chillicothe, Ohio, junior put up 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the RedStorm went 2-0 at the RedStorm Classic. She shot 52 percent from the field (16 for 31), was 5 for 7 from long range and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line.
Skeens had 22 points and was 4-of-5 from long range in a win over Goshen. She then put up 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a victory over Concordia (Mich.).
