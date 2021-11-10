Ella Skeens - RSC POW - Week 1

Rio Grande's Ella Skeens was named the River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday night. The Chillicothe, Ohio junior averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in a pair of wins. 

 Photo by Justyce Stout

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- University of Rio Grande guard/forward Ella Skeens is the first selection for River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week this year after her performance Nov. 1-7.

The Chillicothe, Ohio, junior put up 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the RedStorm went 2-0 at the RedStorm Classic. She shot 52 percent from the field (16 for 31), was 5 for 7 from long range and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line.

Skeens had 22 points and was 4-of-5 from long range in a win over Goshen. She then put up 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a victory over Concordia (Mich.).

