Date Opponent/Location Time

3/31 Southeastern 5:00

4/2 @ West 11:00

4/5 @ Northwest 5:00

4/9 @ McClain 12:00

4/14 Hillsboro 5:00

4/16 Huntington 11:00

4/21 Northwest 5:00

4/26 @ Southeastern 5:00

