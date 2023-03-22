Shiloah Blevins - AA2

Rio Grande senior forward Shiloah Blevins, shown here in the RedStorm's game against William Penn (Iowa) in the second round of the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship, was named an Honorable Mention All-America selection on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive season that the South Webster, Ohio native was named an Honorable Mention All-American. 

 Photo courtesy of William Penn Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - University of Rio Grande senior forward Shiloah Blevins is among those named to the 2022-23 NAIA Men's Basketball Honorable Mention All-America list.

The All-America teams and Player of the Year award winner, which were selected by the All-America Committee, were announced by the national office on Tuesday.


