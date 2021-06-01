The swimming program at Shawnee State University will hold its first-ever summer camp during the months of June and July, with the Shawnee State University Swim Camp presented by head coach Gerald Cadogan to take place two days a week from June 21 to July 14.
The camp, which will occur on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., is completely free of charge to all campers who participate. This includes eight days of instruction for a total of 12 hours of swimming guidance in all.
Three levels of swimming will be conducted on each day of the camp. They are as follows:
Water safety: for younger swimmers
Intermediate: swimmers who have basic knowledge and want to become better swimmers
Advanced: training on competition swimming
The camp form is located here.
For more information on the camp, contact Gerald Cadogan at gcadogan@shawnee.edu OR call Cadogan at (740) 351-3685.
