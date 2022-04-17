Date Location/Opponent Time

3/26 @ Zane Trace (DH) 12:00

3/29 @ Glenwood 5:00

3/30 @ West 5:00

3/31 East 5:00

4/1 Oak Hill 5:00

4/4 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

4/5 Western 5:00

4/6 @ Valley 5:00

4/8 Waverly 5:00

4/11 @ Minford 5:00

4/12 Glenwood 5:00

4/13 South Webster 5:00

4/15 Northwest 5:00

4/16 @ Southern 12:00

4/19 @ East 5:00

4/20 @ West 5:00

4/22 @ Oak Hill 5:00

4/25 Wheelersburg 5:00

4/27 Valley 5:00

4/29 @ Waverly 5:00

5/2 Minford 5:00

5/3 Green 5:00

5/5 @ South Webster 5:00

5/6 @ Northwest 5:00

