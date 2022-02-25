The Pike County YMCA is currently accepting registrations for its 2022 adult basketball league.
The league is for ages 16 and up and the registration deadline is March 6. Games will be played on Sunday at noon in the YMCA gymnasium from March 13 through April 24. The registration costs $40 for a member and $50 for a guest. There is a $15 late registration fee. All participants must register individually and teams must wear the same color shirts.
A flyer gives additional details, including, “Bring your ‘A’ game for the Pike County YMCA’s Adult Basketball League! This friendly, yet competitive, environment will provide a chance for old friends to reconnect and new friends to meet while playing the game you enjoy. There will be two 15-minute halves, games will be 5-on-5, and it will be officiated for the duration of the league, including the tournament.”
To sign up, visit the Pike County YMCA at 400 Pride Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690. For more information, call (740) 947-8862 or visit the website at pikecountyymca.org.
