COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fifteen individuals were honored for their induction into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame on October 2, 2021. The OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Committee delayed the 2020 celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic. The OHSAA also recognized the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Officials of the Year at the banquet.
Each of the 15 Hall of Fame inductees was honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio. More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF
“In addition to being outstanding officials in their chosen sports, these 15 individuals have mentored countless other officials along the way,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sport Management and himself a member of the Hall of Fame. “Officiating is a service to student-athletes, coaches, schools and other officials and it is a joy to recognize these highly respected individuals with induction into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.”
2020 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class
Larry Black, Westerville (SB)
Robert Brammer, Dublin (FB, BK)
Don Green, Delaware (BK, BB, SB)
Don Giffin, St. Clairsville (FB, BK)
George Gulas, Medina (BK, BB, SB)
Michael Vaschak, Youngstown (FB, BK) (Deceased)
John Vicarel, Youngstown (FB, SO, VB, BK, BB, SB)
Truman Claytor, Toledo (BK)
Mark King, Fremont (FB, BK, BB)
Ken Myers, Fremont (FB)
Michael Poole, Maumee (FB)
Danny Oates, Chillicothe (FB, BK)
Tony Lingardo, West Chester (FB, BK, BB)
Richard Loewenstine, West Chester (WR)
Harry Robinson, New Carlisle (XC, TF)
2019-20 OHSAA Officials of the Year:
Baseball – Kelly Dine, Hudson
Boys Basketball – Scott Gooden, Akron
Girls Basketball – Molly Moore, Shelby
Boys Cross Country – Stephen Lowe, Newcomerstown
Girls Cross Country – Andy Babula -Sylvnia
Field Hockey – Elizabeth Fickert, Dayton
Football – Larry Bartlett, Middletown
Gymnastics – Michelle Reinitz, Powell
Ice Hockey – Erich Schreiner, Union
Boys Soccer – William Gaither, Hilliard
Girls Soccer – Mike Vuchenich, Steubenville
Softball – Rebecca Cooper, Lima
Boys Swimming and Diving – Ken Gipe, Lakeside
Girls Swimming and Diving – Janna Hetrick, Frazeysburg
Boys Track and Field – Stephen Hurley, Xenia
Girls Track and Field – David Spiess, Sylvania
Volleyball – Terry Miller, Dayton
Wrestling – Tom Neill, Waterford
Boys Lacrosse – Tom Muellauer, Parma
Girls Lacrosse – William Gardiner, Reynoldsburg
2020-21 OHSAA Officials of the Year:
Baseball – Scott Barr, Sidney
Boys Basketball – Angelo Zolotas, Maineville
Girls Basketball – April Largent, Olmsted Township
Boys Cross Country – Roger Hosler, Logan
Girls Cross Country – None selected
Field Hockey – Cheryl Ahrendt, Newark
Football – James Lanese, Lyndhurst
Gymnastics – Jane Droese, Clevleand
Ice Hockey – Adam Kieffer, Lewis Center
Boys Soccer – Eric Deken, Pandora
Girls Soccer – Catherine Licht, Cortland
Softball – Jerry Norris and Ariana Bowles Norris, Russells Point
Boys Swimming and Diving – Thomas W. Houk, Oxford
Girls Swimming and Diving – Sharon Badertscher, Aurora
Boys Track and Field – Doyle Dee Clay, Fostoria
Girls Track and Field – None selected
Volleyball – Brian Saterfield, Galion
Wrestling – Mattew Turton, Miamisburg
Boys Lacrosse – Rick Barnes, Pickerington
Girls Lacrosse – John Hunt, Cincinnati
