Saturday, April 10, 2021

Zane Trace 2

Waverly 8

WP: JT Barnett. (1-0)

5 IP, 2R, 5K

Weston Roop 2-3, 2 RBI, R, 2 SB

Derek Eblin 2-3, 2 RBI

LT Jordan 2-4, 3R, 3 SB

Alex Boles 1-3 2B, SB

Ben Flanders, Cristian Mossbarger 1 hit each

JT Barnett, Jase Hurd 1 RBI each

Waverly (7-2), 4-1 SOC 2

