Saturday, Nov. 21

GIRLS

Piketon 36, Western 19

PHS;-;12;6;8;10;-;36

WHS;-;4;4;7;4;-;19

PIKETON (36) — Kennedy Jenkins 1 0 0-0 2, Savannah McNelly 1 0 2-3 4, Bailey Vulgamore 2 0 1-1 5, Jazz Lamerson 1 0 2-4 4, Hayleigh Risner 4 0 3-5 11, Natalie Cooper 5 0 0-2 10, TOTALS 14 0 8-15 36.

WESTERN (19) — Alicia Francis 1 0 3-5 5, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rhoades 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Tackett 0 0 0-2 0, Taylor Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 1-2 3, Chloe Beekman 1 1 0-0 5, Kenzi Ferneau 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 6 1 4-9 19. 

Monday, Nov. 23

Minford 51, Eastern 38

MHS;-;12;11;14;14;-;51

EHS;-;9;14;8;7;-;38

MINFORD (51) — Bella Reffit 0 0 1-2 1, Kynedi Davis 0 0 1-2 1, Ally Coriell 3 0 0-2 6, Autumn Picklesimer 0 0 0-0 0, Livi Shonkwiler 10 0 5-5 25, Jaden Cartee 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Mougey 5 2 0-0 16, Micah Thacker 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 19 2 7-11 51. 

EASTERN (38) — Skylar White 4 0 1-4 9; Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Cochenour 5 4 5-7 24, Kelsey Poorman 1 0 0-0 2, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, Megan Nickell 0 0 1-3 1, TOTALS 

Waverly 44, Portsmouth West 51

WHS;-;11;10;5;18;-;44

PWHS;-;4;14;17;16;-;51

WAVERLY (44) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 5-8 15, Carli Knight 1 0 0-1 2, Michaela Rhoads 1 2 2-3 10, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 2 1 4-6 11, Sarah Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Paige Carter 1 0 0-4 2, TOTALS 12 3 11-22 44. 

PORTSMOUTH WEST (51) — Maelynn Howell 1 0 2-2 4, Abby Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Eden Cline 0 2 1-4 7, Sydney McDermott 0 0 0-0 0, Haley Coleman 0 0 0-2 0, Emma Sayre 5 1 7-8 20, Lexi Deaver 2 0 0-0 4, Charlie Jo Howard 1 1 2-2 7, Keima Bennett 4 0 1-1 9, TOTALS 13 4 13-19 51.

