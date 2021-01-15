The women's basketball program at Shawnee State put nine different players in the scoring column, held the Georgetown Tigers' women's basketball program to 38.2 percent shooting and scored 17 of the game's first 19 points to establish a lead that they wouldn't relinquish as the Bears walked away with a 82-51 victory over the Tigers Thursday evening in Waller Gymnasium.
Shawnee State, who shot 30-of-74 from the field, went a strong 12-of-32 from beyond the arc. The No. 7 Bears (11-2, 5-2 MSC) forced Georgetown into 25 turnovers on the offensive end, and notched 19 assists on their 30 made shots while committing just seven turnovers themselves in the contest.
"I thought that we had great balance in our scoring," Nickel said. "We really shared the basketball well and played outstanding defense. We have a lot of respect for Georgetown. They are always competitive and play with grit, so for us to come out with the poise and intensity that we did this evening was fantastic. Our defense led to advantageous opportunities for us offensively, and we really played well together against their zone.
Snow spearheads winning cause again
In another well-balanced effort, Brandie Snow proved to be strong once again. The junior from Hartville, Ohio posted 10 points and five rebounds in the opening half of competition while going 4-of-6 from the field, canning both of her three-point attempts and notching a pair of assists in the opening half to boot.
Snow added in nine points and a pair of steals in the second half en route to her 19-point, six-rebound performance on 7-of-13 shooting. She went a strong 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. She also played a huge role in limiting the effectiveness of Grace White and Madison Darnell, who scored just 11 points between them and committed 12 turnovers for Georgetown (1-5, 0-4 MSC).
"We were able to play inside-out and hit some shots, and Brandie was a big part of that," Nickel said. "She was able to get the ball inside and score efficiently at all three levels."
Pride, Zuchowski lead low-post contingent
With their strong efforts in both halves, Natalie Zuchowski and Anyia Pride proved to pack a large punch of their own throughout the contest.
Zuchowski, who posted nine of her 13 points in the opening half of play, went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in the opening half and added four of her six rebounds in the second half of competition to go along with a pair of blocks, ultimately shooting 5-of-6 from the floor as a whole. Pride, meanwhile, played with excellent energy throughout the 40-minute salvo, posting 15 points and three steals while consistently disrupting Georgetown's flow on the back end.
"Natalie had an excellent game," Nickel said. "She was really good inside. She was sealing off her defender and getting optimal low-post position. Anyia did a great job being active in our zone and getting some steals in the passing lanes. They both played really solid for us."
UP NEXT
Along with Snow, Pride and Zuchowski, Evelyn Oktavec hit three consecutive three-point field goals straight off of the pine in the fourth quarter while Abbie Kallner, who finished with eight points and three steals, led the remaining part of SSU's unit in the box score.
The No. 7-ranked Bears return to action with a pair of contests at Bethel (Tenn.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) next Thursday and Saturday. Game times for both are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT and 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, respectively.
"Bethel has a lot of experience and is well-coached," Nickel said. "They're tough and an experienced team. Freed-Hardeman is a traditionally strong program who is going to be a tough matchup for us. It will be one of our longest roadtrips of the year. We're going to have to come out well-prepared and focused, and play the teams that are in front of us in order to be successful. We did a great job of that tonight."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
