Date Location/Opponent Time

3/26 @ Gallia Academy 11:00

3/29 @ Chesapeake 5:00

3/31 Wellston 5:00

4/1 Gallia Academy 5:00

4/2 @ Waverly 11:00

4/4 @ Southeastern 5:15

4/6 @ Unioto 5:15

4/7 @ Waverly 5:00

4/8 Westfall 5:15

4/11 Adena 5:15

4/12 @ Wellston 5:00

4/13 @ Huntington 5:15

4/14 @ Gallia Academy 5:00

4/16 Waverly 11:00

4/18 Paint Valley 5:15

4/19 Minford 5:00

4/20 Zane Trace 5:15

4/22 Southeastern 5:15

4/25 Unioto 5:15

4/27 @ Westfall 5:15

4/29 @ Adena 5:15

5/2 Huntington 5:15

5/3 @ Minford 5:00

5/4 @ Paint Valley 5:15

5/5 Waverly 5:00

5/7 @ Zane Trace 11:00

