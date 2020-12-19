# Name Ht. Gr.

00 Zavier Tilley 10

2 Logan Lightle 9

3 Cecil Dearth 10

5 Colt Henderson 10

10 Dalton Risner 10

11 Wyatt Grooms 11

13 Dakotah Hughes 10

15 Andrew Beckett 9

23 Dylon Shelpman 11

31 Kaden Wiseman 9

33 Zach Teed 10

41 Troy Comer 11

Head Coach: Tyler Jimison

Assistant Coaches: Jeremy McLeod, Austin Opperman

