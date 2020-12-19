# Name Ht. Gr.
00 Zavier Tilley 10
2 Logan Lightle 9
3 Cecil Dearth 10
5 Colt Henderson 10
10 Dalton Risner 10
11 Wyatt Grooms 11
13 Dakotah Hughes 10
# Name Ht. Gr.
15 Andrew Beckett 9
23 Dylon Shelpman 11
31 Kaden Wiseman 9
33 Zach Teed 10
41 Troy Comer 11
Head Coach: Tyler Jimison
Assistant Coaches: Jeremy McLeod, Austin Opperman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.